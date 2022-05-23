x
Food Hall at City Foundry open 7 days a week beginning Tuesday

The Food Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Diners enjoy lunch in the spacious, new City Foundry in St. Louis on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The City Foundry, the first of its kind in the St. Louis area, was once a factory for electrical parts, and has been transformed into an entertainment destination, with a food hall featuring local eateries, as well as retail stores, a movie theater, beer garden and office space. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS — Diners will be able to enjoy the many options of The Food Hall at City Foundry STL seven days a week.

The hall was previously only open Wednesday to Monday prior to the announcement that it would be open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting this week. 

“Since our opening last year, the community support behind us and our kitchens has been incredible to witness,” said Will Smith, Managing Director of New + Found in a news release about the new day of operation. “We envisioned from the start that The Food Hall at City Foundry STL would be open seven days a week, and it’s exciting to see this come to fruition because of our growth. We opened with 11 kitchens and now we have 16 with one more opening soon with STL Toasted. We look forward to continuing our vision of filling this food hall with first-to-the-area experiences for St. Louisans.”

You can check out the full list of the food hall kitchens here.  

