Food Hall at City Foundry open 7 days a week beginning Tuesday

“Since our opening last year, the community support behind us and our kitchens has been incredible to witness,” said Will Smith, Managing Director of New + Found in a news release about the new day of operation. “We envisioned from the start that The Food Hall at City Foundry STL would be open seven days a week, and it’s exciting to see this come to fruition because of our growth. We opened with 11 kitchens and now we have 16 with one more opening soon with STL Toasted. We look forward to continuing our vision of filling this food hall with first-to-the-area experiences for St. Louisans.”