New concept announced for soon-to-open City Foundry food hall

A chef who worked with Gerard Craft will fire up the spit to serve up rotisserie chicken with seasonal sides

ST. LOUIS — The latest addition to the soon-to-open City Foundry STL food hall will feature recipes from a local chef who worked under a James Beard Award winner.

Chef Nate Hereford plans to open Chicken Scratch inside the food hall this fall, serving up rotisserie chicken and seasonal sides with a variety of house-made sauces. The chicken will be made with a dry brine and house rub before roasting on a spit.

“I’m excited to share the project that I’ve been working on over the past few years,” Hereford said. “My goal with the menu is to create simple but delicious meals and to highlight seasonal ingredients that showcase rotisserie chicken.”

He’s no stranger to the St. Louis food scene. Hereford was the executive chef at Gerard Craft’s James Beard Award-winning restaurant Niche. In 2016, he was recruited to work on projects in California. Since recently moving back to St. Louis, he’s worked on consulting several concept ideas and has done pop-up events and private dinners. He’s also worked out the details on the Chicken Scratch idea with his wife and business partner, Christine.

“One of the big reasons we moved back to St. Louis was to be a part of the tight-knit hospitality community and the amazing creativity happening here and City Foundry seemed like the perfect opportunity,” Hereford said.

Chicken Scratch will be one of several local food concepts in City Foundry, which is St. Louis’ first food hall.

City Foundry hasn’t fully opened yet. It’s been hosting pop-up markets and concerts as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. An official opening date hasn’t been announced. Food vendors will open in two waves, with Chicken Scratch set to be part of the second wave this fall.

Other food vendors confirmed for City Foundry include Buenos Aires Café, Good Day, Hello Poke, Kalbi Taco Shack, Patty’s Cheesecakes, Poptimism STL, Press Waffle Co. and Turmeric.

The development is also expected to include shops, offices and entertainment spaces, including St. Louis’ first Alamo Drafthouse movie theater.