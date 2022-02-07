Get competitive for a good cause with City Foundry's 'Winter Games'

If you would like to compete, get a few friends together and get signed up. Registration is $25 per person, and competitors will get a T-shirt and discounted drinks.

ST. LOUIS — If you are looking for a way to channel your inner Olympian and help a good cause, City Foundry STL is the place to be next weekend.

The Foundry is hosting a "Winter Games" event on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 to help collect food for Operation Food Search. City Foundry STL said it is still looking for four- to six-person teams to participate in the competition, which will feature games like curling, a snowball fight and bowling.

If you would like to compete, get a few friends together and click here to get signed up. Registration is $25 per person, and competitors will get a T-shirt and discounted drinks at the Kitchen Bar.

“We hope everyone will embrace the fun of these Winter Games and bundle up to join us on Foundry Way," Will Smith of New + Found said. "We’re hopeful that this extends to an annual community event.”

It all kicks off at 5 p.m. on Feb. 18 with the opening ceremony, where the teams will walk in a parade inside the food hall with the team banners they created.

The next day, the games begin at 10 a.m., and there will be plenty of room for spectators to grab some food and drinks and watch all the action.

If you don't want to compete in the games, you can still support the teams by donating canned goods and other needed items on behalf of a team. The donations will go to Operation Food Search, a St. Louis-based nonprofit organization that will utilize those donations to help them in their battle to end hunger in the St. Louis area.

The public can be a part of this movement of change by donating on behalf of their favorite team online through a specialized event donation page or by bringing canned goods to City Foundry STL for collection, a press release from City Foundry said.