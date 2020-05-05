City Museum offering food and entertainment for the whole family at Saturday drive-thru event

Food, booze and kids activities can be enjoyed from your car in the museum's parking lot

ST. LOUIS — City Museum is hosting a drive-thru Saturday that has something for the whole family.

The #CMPopInn event runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the museum's parking lot on 16th street in Downtown St. Louis. Food, drinks, art and activity kits will be handed out, with $1 from every item sold benefiting the Gateway Resilience Fund.

"Managers and essential personnel (see what we did there?) will be masked, gloved, and present at the Cabin Inn to sell food, booze, not-booze, and art and activity kits to members of CM’s large extended family," the museum said in a press release.

"CM General Manager Rick Erwin, himself a claustrophobic parent in Webster Groves, devised the plan as a last resort before boxing up his kids and mailing them to California."

Adults without kids are welcome as well.

Orders can be placed beginning Thursday on the museum's website. Here's what's available:

City Museum activity kit, featuring a coloring book, colored pencils, slime, rainbow clay, a snowflake book, a paper rainbow, a pocket journal and a 10-color pen: $16

16-inch cheese pizza: $16

16-inch pepperoni pizza: $18

16-inch barbecue chicken pizza - $20

Kids slushie (cherry or blue raspberry) in a twisted half-yard 24 oz. souvenir Cup: $10

Boozie Slushie (strawberry daiquiri or bourbon apple) in a 24 oz. classic souvenir cup: $15

4-Pack of 4 Hands City Museum Pilsner: $12

Guests must stay in their cars. They are welcome to pick up orders by foot, but they're encouraged to wear masks and social distancing is required.

City Museum is currently closed to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has not yet decided its reopen date.