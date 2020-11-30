Clayton bakery cites COVID-19 in announcing closure

A Clayton bakery is closing, according to a social media message posted Sunday.
New Day Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe, at 7807 Clayton Road, will close permanently after being open Monday and Wednesday, owner Lillie Danzer said in the video.
"But unfortunately due to the continued Covid crisis, we just aren't going to be able to remain open," Danzer said. "Thank you so much for all the love and support the last four years, especially over the last nine months. We have loved serving this community. We wish everyone the best in the future."
