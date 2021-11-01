Clementine's Creamery partners with St. Louis native Andy Cohen on new flavor

Clementine’s will be donating 50% of sales from the peppermint-chocolate flavored ice cream to a local nonprofit

ST. LOUIS — Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery has created yet another ice cream flavor for the holidays and this time, it benefits a good cause.

Clementine’s announced it has partnered with TV show host and St. Louis native Andy Cohen on a new flavor called “Peppermint Andy.”

Clementine’s will be donating 50% of sales from the peppermint-chocolate flavored ice cream to local nonprofit “DOORWAYS.” The organization provides housing and support services for people who are affected by HIV/AIDS.

Cohen has been a supporter of the nonprofit for many years, according to a press release from Clementine’s.

“It’s wonderful to see Clementine’s honor him with this new ice cream! Peppermint is known as both a remedy and a delightful essence—two characteristics among Andy’s many traits. He helps improve the lives of people in need—such as our DOORWAYS clients—through his generous and kind spirit,” said Opal Jones, president of DOORWAYS.

Cohen said his mom has been involved with the organization since he came out of the closet in 1989.

“I love supporting them any chance I get,” Cohen said in the release.

Tamara Keefe, owner of Clementine’s, said she is honored to partner with Cohen and DOORWAYS on the new flavor.

“What a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season with a delicious new ice cream that will also benefit a most worthy organization in our community,” Keefe said.

Peppermint Andy features crushed New York’s King Leo Peppermint candies, dark chocolate curls and hints of vanilla.

If you’d like to give the new flavor a try, you can stop by any one of Clementine’s six locations in the St. Louis area.

About Clementine's Creamery

Clementine’s offers a variety of handcrafted ice cream flavors made from scratch. In addition to regular flavors, the shop also offers vegan and alcohol-infused ice cream for those 21 and over.

The shop offers nationwide shipping on its regular, alcohol-infused and vegan ice cream. Pints of its regular ice cream are $12 and boozy and vegan flavors are $15.