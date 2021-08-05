Here's where Clementine's 6th location will be in St. Louis County

Clementine’s plans to open the new spot at The Custard Station space

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery is planning to open a new location in Kirkwood.

The news comes a few weeks after the beloved local ice cream spot opened its fifth location in Town & Country. Clementine’s has four other ice cream shops across the area in Clayton, Lafayette Square, Lake St. Louis and Southampton.

Clementine’s is set to open the new spot at The Custard Station space on West Argonne Drive. After another deal with the place had fallen through, Clementine’s founder Tamara Keefe stepped in, according to St. Louis Magazine.

"The building is cute, nostalgic, in a great neighborhood—it fit the Clementine’s brand perfectly. When the perfect location appears, you have to be ready to jump, and we jumped,” Keefe told the magazine.

Since The Custard Station operates as a stand, not a sit-down restaurant, it will be a little different from other Clementine’s locations. Instead of offering 24 flavors, it will offer a dozen at the Kirkwood spot. Bowls, regular cones and waffle cones will be available, as well as sundaes.

A side window will be used for pickup, delivery and to-go pints. The Custard Station operated for six months per year, but Clementine’s plans to extend those hours into fall and winter, the magazine said.

Clementine’s offers a variety of handcrafted ice cream flavors made from scratch. In addition to regular flavors, the shop also offers vegan and alcohol-infused ice cream for those 21 and over.