ST. LOUIS — Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery has officially opened their third brick and mortar shop!

The new shop is located on Macklind Avenue in the Southampton neighborhood.

"Thank you for your patience SoHa neighbors, we’re finally open!” said Tamara Keefe, owner of Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery. “We can’t wait to serve you and look forward to creating lasting memories.”

This is the largest of their three locations with an outside patio and private party room.

Clementine’s will also offer more vegan options this summer with two new flavors: Lemon Poppyseed and Peanut Butter with Strawberry Jam.

In addition to opening the new shop, Clementine’s is also bringing back their special Blue Moon ice cream in honor of the Stanley Cup Final.

RELATED: Clementine's Creamery wins two national awards for specialty ice cream flavors

Clementine's is the only micro-creamery in Missouri and all of the dairy they use is from local, grass-fed, pasture-raised, hormone and RBST-free cows.

All three shops are open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information on Clementine’s Creamery, click here.

