Clementine’s Creamery now selling pup cups for pets

ST. LOUIS — Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery is now offering sweet treats for your four-legged friends.

Dog-friendly artisan pup cups are available in store as part of a partnership with Mixed Mutt Creamery in Kansas City.

The cups come in three different, all-natural flavors:

Banana Peanutbutter Dream: lactose-free whole milk, peanuts, cane sugar, gelatin, banana, water, organic chamomile, and salt

Barking Maple Bacon: lactose-free whole milk, cane sugar, gelatin, natural maple bacon flavor, water, organic California poppies and salt

Blueberry YumYum: lactose-free whole milk, cane sugar, gelatin, natural vanilla flavor, water, organic blueberries, organic calendula flowers and salt

According to the creamery’s Instagram post, 50 cents from every pup cup will be donated to the Stray Rescue of St. Louis in March.

Right now, pup cups are at a limited quantity. But Clementine’s has assured everyone that more is coming soon.

Several rescue dogs got to have their first pup cup experience Tuesday.

Bocelli, Stucky, Harper and Agent all gave it a paw approval.

The four pups are available for adoption at the Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

Customer Melissa Minor documented her dog Holly’s first pup cup experience. Holly tried one the vegan flavors. Her owner said, “My only regret is not tasting it before giving it to her, but she was definitely a fan.”