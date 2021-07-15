Clementine's Creamery opening new location

The new shop opens Thursday in Town & Country

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Beloved local ice cream spot Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery is opening a fifth location Thursday.

The new shop will welcome its first customers at noon at 13426 Clayton Road in Town & Country. Clementine’s has four other locations across the area in Clayton, Lafayette Square, Lake St. Louis and Southampton.

Clementine’s offers a variety of handcrafted ice cream flavors made from scratch. In addition to regular flavors, the shop also offers vegan and alcohol-infused ice cream for those 21 and over.

Clementine’s often creates new flavors to celebrate holidays and other special times of year. Most recently, the shop created “Missouri Mud” for the state’s 2021 bicentennial celebration. Missouri Mud features chocolates from Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield for a true “Show-Me-state flavor.”

On Sunday, ice cream lovers can head to Clementine’s to celebrate National Ice Cream Day where the first 50 households in line will get a free t-shirt.

But if you live outside the St. Louis area, don’t worry! The shop offers nationwide shipping on its regular, alcohol-infused and vegan ice cream. Pints of its regular and boozy ice cream are $10 and vegan is $15.

