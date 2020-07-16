This St. Louis ice cream shop keeps coming out on top

If you're looking for somewhere to go ahead of National Ice Cream Day, this is your spot!

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis ice cream shop continues to get state and national recognition.

And nationally, it was recognized as one of the 15 Tastiest Ice Cream Shops in the U.S. by TravelAwaits.

The ice cream shop with several locations in the St. Louis area is known for its "naughty and nice" flavors. The naughty flavors have alcohol in them.

"We serve up our ice cream with a big scoop of love—using biodegradable bowls, spoons, and napkins—from our hearts to yours. It’s what makes us different, and it’s what makes Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery so good. It’s also the secret ingredient that makes Clementine’s the best ice cream in St. Louis!" Clementine's Creamery said.

Who could resist flavors like Gooey Butter Cake and Pink Champagne Sorbet?

Clementine's uses local dairy farms and partners with other local businesses for its flavors. It also has several vegan flavors.

Not in St. Louis? Since the pandemic began, Clementine's Creamery began delivering nationally.

In honor of National Ice Cream Day on July 19, Clementine’s is giving out free T-shirts to the first 50 customers in line at all four of its locations. Doors open at noon, a spokesperson said.

Clementine's Creamery latest flavor, 'Bee the Change,' is a cactus granulated honey flavor with a honeycomb cookie inclusions and 100% of proceeds from pint sales of this flavor will benefit Tribe All Good, which is a local nonprofit economic development organization whose mission is to build healthier, just and inclusive communities.

In April, Clementine’s Creamery made Forbes’ list of ‘Five Sophisticates Snacks to get you Through Another Month of Quarantine.’

CLEMENTINE'S CREAMERY LOCATIONS

Clayton: 730 De Mun Ave, Clayton, MO 63105. Between N Rosebury Ave. and S Rosebury Ave. across from Concordia Park

Lafayette Square: 1637 S 18th Street St. Louis, MO 63104. At the corner of Lafayette Ave. and S 18th Street

Southampton: 4715 Macklind Ave, St. Louis, MO 63109. Between Murdoch Ave. and Nottingham Ave.

Lake St. Louis: 20 Meadows Circle Dr. Ste 208, Lake St Louis, MO 63367

