Here's when Clementine's 6th location opens in St. Louis County

The newest Clementine's Creamery location is opening in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, Missouri — Get your tastebuds ready ice cream lovers!

The sixth St. Louis-area location for Clementine's Creamery is opening soon in Kirkwood. The new spot is set to open at the old Custard Station space at 140 W. Argonne Drive, right across from the fire station. This Clementine's will be different than the other five locations because it's much smaller — only 209 square feet.

"I'm really proud to be opening my sixth location in six years! Kirkwood is a charming neighborhood I have fallen in love with and we are honored to carry on the tradition of the Custard Station," said Keefe.

Clementine’s offers a variety of handcrafted ice cream flavors made from scratch. In addition to regular flavors, the shop also offers vegan and alcohol-infused ice cream for those 21 and over.

Clementine’s has five ice cream shops across the St. Louis area including locations in Town & Country, Clayton, Lafayette Square, Lake St. Louis and South Hampton.

The Kirkwood location opens its doors Nov. 12. Store hours for the new location only will be Sunday through Thursday 3-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 3-11 p.m.

Visit the Clementine's website to find the location closest to you. For updates on new flavors, keep an eye on Clementine's social media pages.

👁 Green Eyed Monster 👁 HOT DROP flavor starting Friday for #Halloween this weekend...Sour Apple with Nerds! Posted by Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery on Wednesday, October 27, 2021