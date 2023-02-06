Where Clementine's Creamery is opening its first location in the Metro East

This is Clementine's eighth location across the St. Louis area and first in the Metro East.

Example video title will go here for this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Metro East is getting its first taste of Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery on Friday.

The ice cream shop's first Illinois location opens at noon Friday in Edwardsville at 6185 Bennett Drive in Trace on the Parkway, according to a news release.

This is Clementine's eighth location across the St. Louis area. The most recent location opened in May at 308 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End.

Clementine's is known for its "naughty" and "nice" handcrafted, small-batch ice cream flavors. The "naughty' flavors are infused with alcohol, while the "nice" flavors are traditional ice cream flavors with no alcohol. The shop also sells a selection of vegan ice creams in both "naughty" and "nice" flavors.

Clementine's Creamery was founded in 2014 by owner Tamara Keefe.

The creamery debuted a new flavor this week that will be available at the new Edwardsville location. The "American Pie" is a cream cheese ice cream with swirls of blueberry and cherry compote and topped with baked pie crumble.

Clementine's is also in the running for the one of the 10 best ice cream shops in the United States by USA Today.

Participants can vote for the St. Louis creamery once a day until voting closes on June 26. Click here to vote for Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery.

Clementine's has seven other locations you can visit in Missouri. They are located in:

To see a list of Clementine's flavors, click here.