Clementine’s Creamery partners with Schlafly on new boozy flavor

The new flavor features Schlafly’s new Apple Pie Proper Cider

ST. LOUIS — Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamy is partnering with Schlafly to offer a new boozy flavor.

The new flavor dropped on Friday and features Schlafly’s new Apple Pie Proper Cider.

“Nothing more American than apple pie right? Hard Apple cider’s roots grow deeper and further back in American history than its pastry counterpart,” Clementine’s wrote on Instagram. “Our country’s patriotic forefathers drank hard cider with every meal and then some!”

Clementine’s has dropped several seasonal flavors lately for the holiday season.