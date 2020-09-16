Italian Fest drive-thru event to be held in Collinsville this weekend

The Knights of Columbus 1712 and Ladies Auxiliary are hosting "A Taste of Italian Fest Drive-Thru"

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Although the Italian Fest in Collinsville has been canceled this year, there’s still a chance to get a taste of some authentic Italian food.

The Knights of Columbus 1712 and Ladies Auxiliary are hosting “A Taste of Italian Fest Drive-Thru” this weekend.

The event will take place at the Columbus Plaza Banquet & Meeting Center at 1 Columbus Plaza from 4-7:30 p.m. on Friday and 12-7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Knights of Columbus 1712 said it is proud to bring its Italian beef to the event this year, which is the same recipe they’ve been serving at Italian Fest for more than 30 years, a press release said.

The Ladies Auxiliary will also be serving a variety of flavors of their cheesecake.

When guests drive up to the event, they will be greeted with a disposable menu. The driver will then pull forward to car hops who will facilitate the transaction with the cashiers and then food runners will bring the order out to the customer.

There will be a large pavilion area for guests to sit and dine while enjoying the sunflower view of Keller Farms that is right next door.

“The Knights and Ladies look forward to seeing everyone and serving delicious food!” the release said.