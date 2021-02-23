9 local restaurants to be featured during Collinsville Restaurant Week

"Our participating restaurants are a huge reason why the culinary scene has become a destination driver in southwest Illinois"

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from Collinsville's first restaurant week in 2020.

Collinsville is kicking off its second annual restaurant week on Friday.

Fixed price lunch and dinner specials will be available at nine locally owned and operated restaurants throughout the city from Feb. 26 through March 1.

During Collinsville Restaurant Week, restaurants will offer lunch specials for $12 and dinner specials for $30. In some cases, two people can dine for $30. Carryout and dine-in options will be available.

Restaurant week is sponsored by The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau of Southwest Illinois.

“The Tourism Bureau is pleased to be able to offer Collinsville Restaurant Week to diners who are eager to support locally owned and operated restaurants,” Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said. “Our participating restaurants are a huge reason why the culinary scene has become a destination driver in southwest Illinois.”

Restaurants to be featured during restaurant week include: