Condado Tacos announces opening date at Ballpark Village

Condado's is hosting a grand opening celebration and the first 110 guests in line will receive one free taco every week for a whole year.

ST. LOUIS — An award-winning taco joint is set to open in mid-June at St. Louis' Ballpark Village.

Condado Tacos will open its 45th location on June 15 at Ballpark Village, across from Busch Stadium. This will be their first location in Missouri.

The 5,233-square-foot space will have 170 seats in the main dining room, 20 at the bar and 110 on an outdoor patio, according to a press release. The space will also include unique, street-art-inspired murals from 12 St. Louis-area artists.

“We are thrilled to bring our innovative tacos and margs to Ballpark Village in St. Louis and continue our growth and expansion throughout the Midwest," said Chris Artinian, Condado Tacos President and Chief Executive Officer. “At Condado Tacos, we offer a craveable, fresh and unique full service dining experience that matches your speed, for in-restaurant dining and To Go. We're the most fun you can have for under $20 per person. We welcome all, and we are proud of our "Come as You Are" culture and atmosphere in serving our guests an amazing experience that is unparalleled."

Their menu will include unique tacos, and a variety of margaritas and tequila for guests to enjoy. Check out the full menu here.

The location will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Condado's is hosting a grand opening celebration on June 15 and the first 110 guests in line will be awarded a "Year of Yum." The winning guests will receive one free taco every week for a whole year, according to the release.

Guests will receive a free taco with a purchase and $5 Signature margaritas all day long once doors open on June 15.