Learn how to make potstickers at home

Crispy Edge is offering a virtual posticker making class next week

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis restaurant is offering a potsticker making class you can do from the comfort of your home.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Crispy Edge is unable to host the class in person, so it is offering a virtual version.

The restaurant said it will deliver all the essential ingredients to participants along with a 14-ounce bag of potstickers. The class will be hosted by Crispy Edge founder David Dresner in his kitchen.

“Join us for an hour of dough-filled fun!” the restaurant said on its website.