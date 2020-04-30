Crown Candy gets 1,000 pounds of bacon delivered amid possible meat shortage

Owner Andy Karandzieff said 1,000 pounds of bacon will make about 700 of the restaurant’s famous BLTs

ST. LOUIS — With a meat shortage across the country, a St. Louis restaurant owner is stocking up.

Crown Candy had 1,000 pounds of bacon delivered Thursday morning. Owner Andy Karandzieff told Today in St. Louis' Rene Knott that 1,000 pounds of bacon will make about 700 of the restaurant’s famous BLTs.

The Old North St. Louis neighborhood restaurant stopped all restaurant operations on March 30 until the pandemic subsides and the curve flattens. Right now, Karandzieff said he plans to reopen for curbside service on May 12.

Although the restaurant has been closed, it is still doing its part to help out the community.

Crown Candy in partnership with Rimco Inc Scrap Metal Processors delivered some sweet treats to Cardinal Glennon last week.