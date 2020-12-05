One of St. Louis' oldest restaurants reopens for curbside service

You can enjoy Crown Candy's famous BLTs once again!

ST. LOUIS — And the bacon is back frying at one of St. Louis’ oldest restaurants!

Crown Candy is reopening on Tuesday for curbside delivery. The restaurant will reopen at 10:30 a.m.

The restaurant in St. Louis’ Old North neighborhood is known for its shakes, BLTs and chocolate.

Owner Andy Karandzieff said the restaurant is expected to be ‘overwhelmed’ as it reopens.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crown Candy was closed for about four weeks.

“Thankfully we’re in a position where we can weather the storm – we had a little money in the bank, so that helps, we own the building – that helps, a lot! But now I gotta get my employees back to work, we gotta start earning money,” Karandzieff said.

The restaurant was able to keep all its employees during the pandemic.

One week ago, the restaurant got 1,000 pounds of bacon delivered amid a possible meat shortage across the country.

Even while it was shutdown, the restaurant partnered with Rimco Scrap Metal Processors to deliver some sweet treats to the front line workers at Cardinal Glennon.