Crumbl Cookies opens in Cottleville this week

On Friday, guests will have the chance to get a free cookie

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — Crumbl Cookies will open at Mid Rivers Mall in Cottleville this week.

"You are about to experience cookies like never before,” the cookie store wrote on Facebook.

The grand opening will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and on Friday guests will have the chance to get a free cookie.

The store is offering one free chocolate chip cookie per person from 8 a.m. to midnight.

At Crumbl Cookies, the menu rotates weekly, but chocolate chip and sugar cookies are always on the menu. The store offers more than 120 specialty flavors that rotate every week.

Guests have the choice of delivery, curbside pickup and nationwide shipping.

The very first Crumbl opening in Utah in 2017. Since then, it has opened more than 75 locations across 11 states. The cookie store recently opened a shop in Des Peres.