ST. LOUIS — A slice of Paris is coming to the streets of Webster Groves.

Le Macaron French Pastries has announced it’s opening its first Missouri location in the St. Louis County suburb in early fall.

“Nobody has seen anything like this,” said Jim McKibben, who owns the franchise in Webster Groves.

Le Macaron’s delicate treats come in dozens of flavors for whatever you’re craving.

Want something exotic? Try the strawberry key lime or coconut.

Looking for something intriguing? There’s the violet cassis, lavender white chocolate or orange Grand Marnier with chocolate.

Craving something unique? There’s basil white chocolate and bubble gum.

If you don’t know what you’re in the mood for—or have never tried a macaron—McKibben encouraged flavor-seekers to start with a sample.

Le Macaron features 20-25 flavors plus a rotation of seasonal favorites. They’re all gluten-free, naturally sweetened, handmade from authentic French recipes and crafted by an actual French pastry chef.

But there will be more than macarons to tempt you to come inside. The pastry shop will feature a variety of candies, chocolates, cakes, European coffees and gelatos.

They’ll even offer the French version of an ice cream sandwich—larger macaron shells for cookies with a layer of gelato in-between.

From the sweets to the sounds, the art to the architecture, McKibben said Le Macaron will make you feel like you’re in Paris, all while being along one of Webster Groves’ most popular stretches. He encouraged customers to come for the treats and stay for the atmosphere.

“The whole idea is kind of an oasis for people to come in breathe, relax, decompress,” he said, adding that the space can be welcoming for everything from a work meeting to a book club or tea party. But it’ll also be convenient for customers who are looking to grab some sweets and go.

Le Macaron will feature 1,450 square feet with café seating out front and a large gathering room downstairs that opens out to a courtyard with additional seating.

The pastry shop will open up at 111 W. Lockwood in the heart of Webster Groves.

“Old Webster is just so perfect,” McKibben said. “It’s a great area for growth; it’s a destination for food people.”

Le Macaron is expected to open sometime from mid-September to early October.

