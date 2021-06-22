Doghaus is coming to Dogtown and they want you to bring your dog

You'll be able to grab a beer and some barbecue with your dog in Dogtown early next year

ST. LOUIS — Early next year, Dogtown will go to the dogs with a new pup-friendly bar and restaurant.

Doghaus and HogTown Smokehouse are combining their powers to create a bar-smokehouse-dog park fusion that will keep your tail wagging all year long.

The new spot will feature a fenced-in dog park with astroturf for the dogs and a fully shaded patio bar for the people. There will also be an indoor bar with a sports bar feel for those wanting to grab a drink without their dog.

Kevin Simpson, the co-owner of Doghaus on Soulard, said he is teaming up with his friends at HogTown to bring a second Doghaus location to Dogtown. Doghaus will be bringing the drinks and HogTown will provide the food on the shared facility.

And the owners of the new spot are cooking up something new in the lab-ratory for your four-legged friend. They aren't sure if it'll be a dog ice cream or a special treat, but it's sure to leave your pet begging for more.

They are still ironing out the details, but they hope to offer a yearly membership to the dog park for about $75 and plan to open in February.

The Doghaus Soulard opened on Mardi Gras 2018, and they've kept the party going ever since. They are open seven days a week and hours vary. You can get more information on their website.