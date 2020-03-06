Where to find this 'pizza hot dog' in St. Louis

It’s a Nathan’s dog topped with pepperoni, diced ham, bacon pizza sauce and pizza cheese

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis favorites are teaming up to create a limited-edition hybrid menu item.

Dogtown Pizza is collaborating with Steve’s Hot Dogs & Burgers on a new hot dog called the "Dogtown Pizza 4 Meat Dog." It’s a Nathan’s dog topped with pepperoni, diced ham, bacon pizza sauce and pizza cheese.

It’ll be available for carryout and patio dining at Steve's Hot Dogs & Burgers from June 7 to June 21.

Customers can also place orders online here

“We're constantly coming up with new ideas that change the way our customers get to enjoy our ingredients,” said Rick Schaper, co-owner of Dogtown Pizza. “Dogtown Pizza is incredibly grateful for partnerships with local businesses like Steve’s Hot Dogs & Burgers who can make the Dogtown Pizza 4 Meat Dog a reality.”

This isn’t the first time the two have teamed up. In 2015, they collaborated on a hot dog that included Dogtown Pizza’s hot chicken wing chicken and hot sauce.

“We're very lucky to be a part of such a tight-knit community of restaurant and food professionals in St. Louis,” said Ewing. “We're especially happy to be on our second collaboration with Dogtown Pizza. People still ask us to make the first one all the time. We know that folks are going to have the same reaction to the 4 Meat Dog.”

Steve’s Hot Dogs & Burgers reopened its doors just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic. It had closed at the beginning of February – but was able to reopen thanks to a group of investors that jumped in to help.

Since the pandemic, the restaurant has been giving back to the community. Its new program #FeedThePeople has been able to feed more than 800 so far.

Dogtown Pizza and Steve's Hot Dogs & Burgers are continuing to feed first responders, medical professionals and people in need on a no-questions-asked basis.

And to help fund the program, $1 from every Dogtown Pizza 4 Meat Dog will go toward feeding the community.