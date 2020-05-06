Best doughnut shops in the St. Louis area

June 5 is National Doughnut Day!

ST. LOUIS — The first Friday in June is National Doughnut Day!

History of National Doughnut Day: the tradition dates back to World War I when nearly 250 Salvation Army volunteers traveled overseas to provide support for troops.

According to the National Day Calendar, in 1917, the original “Salvation Army Doughnut” was first served by the ladies of the Salvation Army. It was during WWI that the Salvation Army Lassies went to the front lines of Europe. Home-cooked foods, provided by these brave volunteers, were a morale boost to the troops.

The Salvation Army will be making several deliveries to St. Louis area hospitals in honor of National Doughnut Day.

BEST SPOTS IN ST. LOUIS AREA

We asked and you delivered – here are some of your favorite spots in the St. Louis area to grab a doughnut.

Old Town Donuts in Florissant | 508 N. New Florissant Road

Strange Donuts in Maplewood | 2709 Sutton Boulevard

John’s Donuts in St. Louis | 1618 S. Broadway

The Sweet Spot Café in St. Ann | 3586 Adie Road

Donut Drive-In in St. Louis | 6525 Chippewa Street

Pharaohs Donuts in St. Louis | 202 N. 9th Street