How to thank your 'hometown heroes' with doughnuts

Customers can donate a doughnut through the shop’s website or on its app . Stores will match doughnut donations and will deliver them at the end of the week to frontline workers and essential businesses.

“From safely serving their guests to finding new ways to creatively deliver the Duck Donuts experience and donating donuts to those most deserving, our franchise families have been focused on supporting their local communities, or as we like to call it ‘Sprinkling Happiness,’ during this time,” said Russ DiGilio, CEO and founder of Duck Donuts. “Our Happiness for Hometown Heroes campaign was designed to come together not only as a franchise organization, but with our customers as we work towards sprinkling happiness, delivering smiles and expressing our gratitude to the frontline heroes who continue to inspire us.”