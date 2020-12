Eat Rite is just the latest in a growing list of restaurants that have shut down since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS — An iconic diner known for its smashed burgers and slingers has closed its doors once again.

Owners of Eat Rite confirmed to 5 On Your Side the last day for business was on Dec. 12.

The diner was located just south of Busch Stadium along the historic Route 66 at Chouteau and 7th Street.

