Eckert's among best farms in the country, according to Food and Wine

“Way down in Belleville, old-fashioned fun at Eckert’s Country Store and Farms draws the masses from across the river in St. Louis; come for pick-your-own peaches, peach pies, apples, apple pie, and family-style chicken dinners that will put you under the table,” Food & Wine said.

“The Eckert family has been growing apples for more than a century in rural Illinois and prides themselves on being dedicated stewards of the land. The seventh-generation family farm was sustainable long before the word "sustainable" was coined, and still pledges to follow environmentally sound and economically viable farming practices to this day. Everything you pick, buy and eat from Eckert's is grown with quality and care based on 175 years of agricultural heritage. Stop by for family fun, delicious food and community events in Belleville, Millstadt, Grafton and Versailles! We'd love to make you part of the family.” Eckert’s website said.