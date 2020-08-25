Eckert’s launches apple, peach boxed ciders

The all-natural cider is hot-pressed at the farm’s new on-site cider mill, without any preservatives or added sugars

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Eckert’s has launched a new line of fresh-pressed peach and apple boxed ciders.

The all-natural cider is hot-pressed at the farm’s new on-site cider mill, without any preservatives or added sugars, according to a newsrelease.

The cider is available for $6.99 in 3-liter boxed bags at the Belleville Country Store, Grafton Farm and Manchester Market. It will also be available at the Millstadt Farm when it opens Sept. 2.

The bag-in-a-box packaging allows for “easy, no-mess pouring and ideal portability.” The pouch also allows the cider to be shelf-stable for up to six months and only needs to be refrigerated after opening. It will stay fresh for 30 days after opening.

“While we invested in the new mill equipment, it made sense to also invest in the product as well. We perfected our recipe and launched the new packaging so now you can enjoy Eckert’s apple cider longer than just in the fall,” said Angie Eckert, vice president of retail operations.

Guests will be able to watch the cider making process through a new window outside of the cidery room near the packaging facilities, the release said.

Eckert’s estimates the farm will produce more than 30,000 gallons of cider annually.