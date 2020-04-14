Edwardsville holding virtual 'Taste at Home' festival

You can buy a "Taste at Home Tote" and enjoy food from local restaurants while social distancing

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Taste of Edwardsville has been postponed until Sept. 19 due to the coronavirus, but the community doesn't have to wait that long to enjoy what the local food scene has to offer.

You can experience the Taste of Edwardsville virtually this year with "Taste at Home."

"We want to do something now to support our restaurants and small businesses who make this community such a great place to live. So….. we’re kicking off the party VIRTUAL!" the Edwardsville Neighbors website said.

"Taste at Home" runs from 7-8 p.m. April 18 with a free concert from the band Well Hungarians that will be livestreamed on Facebook.

Participants can buy a "Taste at Home Tote" and have food from local restaurants delivered straight to their house.

An adult tote is $100 and serves two people, and a kids tote is $15 and serves one child.

Those who live within District 7 boundaries will have their totes delivered between 5-7 p.m. April 18. Everyone else can pick up their totes at Big Daddy's at 132 N. Main St.

You can also support local restaurants by shopping the event's gift card auction.

For more information, visit the event's website.