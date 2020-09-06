'Get out and know one another' | Cathy's Kitchen on moving forward

Cathy’s Kitchen will reopen on June 10 for carryout service

FERGUSON, Mo. — A Ferguson restaurant owner has had her fair share of setbacks over the years. But that hasn’t stopped her from always pressing forward.

Cathy Jenkins, owner of Cathy’s Kitchen has had her restaurant in Ferguson for the last seven years.

She’s been through protests, unrest after Michael Brown was shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer in 2014, had her restaurant broken into in 2019 and now is navigating through the coronavirus pandemic and protests over the death of George Floyd.

“We should keep pressing forward for equality and pushing forward” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said she is thankful and so grateful for the love from the community during this time.

During one night of protests, she said police officers from the Ferguson Police Department made a barrier in front of her restaurants, so that it wouldn’t get damaged and at one point, protesters walked up and said “we got this, you can go help someone else.” Jenkins said it was great to see the two working together.

Unfortunately, the mood shifted from peaceful protests to violence on May 30 in Ferguson. The windows of Cathy’s Kitchen were shattered.

Windows at the restaurant were broken by rioters following a peaceful protest that was sparked by George Floyd’s death.

The next day was an important day for the Jenkins family. Cathy’s son, Michael, graduated from McCluer Comet High School.

“I am determined to make my sons graduation day a special day! He’s a young black male entering into this cold world and I want him to have hope. I never thought in a million years lightening could strike twice in the same place. The feeling isn’t different the second time, it’s just as devastating as the first time. However, we must continue to stand together against oppression, racism and unethical brutality against our people. Thank you for your support, generosity and kindness,” Jenkins said.

When I spoke to Cathy, her message to the community was simple, but very important: “Get out and know one another,” she said. "Get to know each other better."

And that we all have more in common than we realize, “we all use chili powder to make chili,” she said.

“Ferguson represents what’s happening in the United States,” Jenkins said.

Artist Carol Klein painted the original board that was over Cathy’s Kitchen during unrest in Ferguson in 2014, when she found out her windows were broken again – she went and painted a message, ‘love will win.’ Jenkins said that lightning did strike twice in the same spot, but so did the love.

Jenkins also expressed her gratitude to two others who donated their time to paint the boards where her windows were.

“A special show of gratitude to these creative souls, Tyler & Janessa. They donated their time to beautify the Ferguson community by painting these beautiful images on the boards of Cathy’s Kitchen. Their instagram names are @e7_t.a.s.h and @color_tripz for anyone who’s interested in their art or wants to get their boards painted Thank you for your love of art & for sharing it with the world❤️” Jenkins wrote on Facebook.

Cathy’s Kitchen will reopen on June 10 for carryout service only. Jenkins said the restaurant will not accept cash as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. You can order on Postmates, GrubHub, UberEats and by contacting the restaurant.

The restaurant is located at 250 S. Florissant Road.

To donate to Cathy’s Kitchen, you can CashApp: $Cathyskitchen

