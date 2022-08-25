Festival of Nations returns this weekend

The self-proclaimed "largest multicultural event of the year" is back with vendors, live music and more.

Festival of Nations, put on by the International Institute of St. Louis, will be held in Tower Grove Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The annual multicultural event features food, live music, artisan demonstrations and dance performances from across the world.

"The Festival of Nations is a deliberate step towards building an inclusive society where all can grow to their fullest potential," the event's website states. "A chance to wine and dine, a musical spectacle, a story told, a showcase of the thriving entrepreneurial spirit of this diverse community. An opportunity to engage in cultures other than one’s own, and to enrich each person’s worldview in a meaningful way."

The event is free to attend with plenty of food, drinks and gifts available for purchase. The festival is also introducing a limited ticket option this year called the "VIP Oasis," located in the air-conditioned Piper Palm House.

"This experience gives ticket holders the ability to enjoy food and drink options alongside a relief from the summer sun in an air-conditioned space," a press release announcing the event stated.