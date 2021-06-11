2 of St. Louis’ most delicious festivals prepare to return this fall

Get hungry and mark your calendars, St. Louis! Q in the Lou and Taste of St. Louis are preparing to return

ST. LOUIS — This fall is shaping up to be a tasty one in St. Louis. Two big food festivals are set to feed hungry St. Louisans and welcome people back to the food event scene.

Q in the Lou – the popular downtown barbecue festival – announced it’s firing up the grills and prepping the smokers for a flame-filled weekend Oct. 1-3.

“It’s been too long without BBQ! We’re bringing everyone back together,” organizers wrote on the event’s Facebook page Friday morning.

Last year, the event was virtual-only due to the pandemic.

The event promises to be an action-packed weekend filled with barbecue, bands and beer.

While St. Louis has its own delicious barbecue scene, this event also invites pitmasters from around the country, who’ll serve up their takes on smoked meats and sides. They’ll also put on live demonstrations, showcasing their tips and tricks to make you a pro for your next backyard grill-out.

The event is free to enter, and Q in the Lou pit passes are on sale now. The passes give barbecue fans access to a special area with all-you-can-eat and drink options without the lines.

The event is scheduled for the first weekend of October at Kiener Plaza.

It’s not the only food scene event on the calendar this fall. Taste of St. Louis appears to be making a return.

Details haven’t been announced yet, but organizers posted on the event’s social media pages, teasing the weekend of Sept. 24-26. The Taste of St. Louis website promises something tasty is on the way.

Taste of St. Louis had to cancel last year’s event due to COVID-19. The food festival had recently moved back to downtown St. Louis after setting up in Chesterfield for a few years. The ultimate food event highlights the St. Louis area’s best restaurants and diverse culinary scene.