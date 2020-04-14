'Food for the Frontlines' to feed 1 St. Louis health care worker for every $10 donated

"The program will not only feed hungry providers, but also offer a much needed lifeline to local restaurants as they work to overcome state-wide dining restrictions"

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area nonprofit The Link Market is launching "Food for the Frontlines," a campaign to feed health care workers by connecting area hospitals and clinics with local restaurants.

Through the campaign, people and corporations can make tax-deductible donations that The Link Market will use to fund restaurants providing meals to health care workers.

Every $10 donated to the campaign will fund one meal for a health care worker. Every $100 received will ensure three restaurant shift hours.

"The program will not only feed hungry providers, but also offer a much needed lifeline to local restaurants as they work to overcome state-wide dining restrictions," The Link Market said in a press release.

The meals are then safely handed off in close coordination with the hospitals and health centers, The Link Market said.

For more information or to donate, visit The Link Market's website.