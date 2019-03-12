ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis burger joints are getting national recognition as being among the best of the best in the country.

Food & Wine magazine recently named Mac’s Local Eats and Stacked STL as two of the top 20 spots in America to grab a burger.

“It’s humbling. It’s exciting to see what my staff and I have made, created in two or three years,” said Mac’s Local Eats owner Chris McKenzie.

Mac's Local Eats recently moved inside Bluewood Brewing in the Benton Park neighborhood—and burger lovers have been lining up ever since.

“People are coming here expecting burger nirvana. Every single burger has to be nirvana,” McKenzie said.

He said that nirvana comes from the meat itself and how it’s made.

“You create a lot of flavor when you shape those burgers thin and you get those crispy edges,” McKenzie explained, adding that the dry-aged beef they use also makes a different in the taste of their burgers.

While Mac’s already is well known in the St. Louis area, McKenzie said the recognition from Food & Wine has added a little more sizzle to their grill.

“Man, it really put us on the map, on the burger map that’s for sure,” he said.

Stacked STL in south city also was recognized as being one of the best burger spots in the U.S. Stacked STL is known for letting you create the burger of your dreams.

Mac’s Local Eats

Address: 1821 Cherokee St., St. Louis, Missouri 63118

Hours: Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Monday and Tuesday – Closed, Wednesday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Stacked STL

Address: 7637 Ivory Ave., St. Louis, Missouri 63111

Hours: Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

