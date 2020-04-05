Fritz's Frozen Custard reopens Tuesday

Several safety measures will be in place, and the Wentzville and O'Fallon, Missouri locations will be drive-thru only

ST. LOUIS — Fritz's Frozen Custard locations are reopening Tuesday after temporarily closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The chain said several safety measures will be in place, and the O'Fallon, Missouri, and Wentzville locations will be drive-thru only.

Employees will wear masks and gloves and will have their temperature taken when they come in for their shifts.

All patio seating is temporarily closed, and tape markers have been placed on the ground to ensure customers remain 6 feet away from each other. To pay, customers will drop their card or money into a Tupperware container.

"We are doing everything we can to limit contact between our employees and customers," the business wrote on Facebook. "Thank you ALL for your support of a local family business. We love you all and can't wait to see you on TUESDAY, MAY 5TH."

Fritz's Frozen Custard has five locations across St. Louis and St. Charles counties: Florissant, St. Peters, Wentzville, Valley Park and O'Fallon, Missouri.