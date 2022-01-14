Fuzzy’s Taco Shop temporarily closes St. Louis area locations

"We love our Fuzzy’s fans and the good vibes you bring us. We look forward to seeing your faces again soon."

ST. LOUIS — Another one bites the dust – at least, temporarily.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announced in an email to customers Thursday it is closing its St. Louis and Columbia, Missouri, locations “for the time being.”

“We love our Fuzzy’s fans and the good vibes you bring us. We look forward to seeing your faces again soon,” the email stated. “It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later.”

Fuzzy’s did not give a reason for the temporary closure. The restaurant chain has locations in Webster Groves, Manchester, Maryland Heights and St. Charles.

For updates on when the locations will be open once again, look for announcements on Fuzzy’s social media accounts.

Several restaurants in the St. Louis area have announced temporary closures as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge into record territory.

There also have been permanent closures over the past few months.