Get creative in the kitchen with what's already in your pantry

Here's a recipe for homemade tomato risotto and a tuna melt

ST. LOUIS — You can cut down on grocery store trips by getting creative with what’s already in your pantry.

Hayley Sohn is a nutritionist and health coach, she'll be sharing recipes with us while many people are at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a few of her recipes:

Homemade tomato risotto

Serves four people

Ingredients

• 1 can of diced tomatoes

• ½ yellow onion, chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 cup of risotto (can also sub for rice or pasta, although cooking instructions will differ- if using rice cooking will be similar, just check to be sure not over or under cooked, if using pasta- boil pasta and then mix into sautéed onion/garlic/tomato mixture and omit broth)

• 2 cups broth (chicken or veggie)

• Salt and pepper

• Parmesan or mozzarella cheese (whatever you have!)

Directions

1. Saute onion and garlic in oil in a med sauce pot over med heat until fragrant: Approximately 3 to 5 minutes

2. Season with salt and pepper. Add ¼ cup risotto, ½ cup broth and ¼ can of tomatoes and stir over med-high heat until risotto has absorbed liquid.

3. Repeat this process three more times until all risotto, broth and tomatoes are used up.

4. Sample to see if it needs salt or pepper.

5. Serve with some cheese and enjoy!

Tuna Melt | Serves 1

Ingredients

• 2 slices of bread (any kind, bagel works, too!)

• 2 tablespoons of butter

• 1 can of tuna, drained

• 3 slices of cheese of choice (I recommend mixing in a few different kinds, if you have them: cheddar, Parmesan, Swiss and Asiago are all fantastic choices)

• 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

• Optional: dill pickle slices

Directions

1. Heat a small saute pan over medium heat.

2. Mix your tuna with the mayo and set aside.

3. Assemble your sandwich: butter the bread, top with cheese, then tuna mixture, then pickles if using.

4. Close the sandwich and pace on the hot pan. Cook for 1-2 mins per side until cheese is melty and bread is golden.

5. Enjoy!