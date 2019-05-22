ST. LOUIS — It’s almost summer and you know what that means?

Pool days, warm nights, cold drinks and… snow cones!

We wanted to get you ready for those long hot days in the St. Louis area with a list of the best snow cone shops around.

We asked our Facebook followers for their top picks, and they were full of great suggestions!

Top 5 Shops





Dana’s Shaved Ice – St. Clair, Mo.

Dana’s Shaved Ice in St. Clair took home the trophy for best snow cones in town! The shaved ice shop received the most votes on our Facebook page.

Even though it is located an hour away from St. Louis, the love for Dana’s runs deep.

“Dana’s shaved ice in St. Clair, Mo!! And she has amazing employees!” said Rebecca Kitson Wildt.

The shop has a 4.6 rating on Google with more than 130 reviews.

“Such a cute little place!” said Marie Carter. “Anything you get here is good and the people are so nice.”

In addition to snow cones, you can get ice cream as well! The perfect spot on any 90-degree summer day.

Click here to view Dana’s Facebook page.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

S&J Snoball Custard Shop – Arnold

The second spot to make our list is S&J’s in Arnold! (my hometown snow cone shop)

On Google its described as a “straightforward walk-up window providing frozen custards & snow cones, plus al fresco tables.”

S&J’s is a family business and has been serving up snow cones and custard since 1989.

“No one else comes close,” said Rob Mentzel.

“S and J has the best tiger’s blood and rainbow,” said Hanna Perry-Brown.

The menu includes tons of different flavors from classics like wild cherry and peach to more non-traditional flavors like dragon breath, Hannah Montana and Beauty and the Beast.

S&J’s has four locations in Jefferson County. Click here for more information on the shop.

Tropical Moose Shaved Ice – Kirkwood

The next shop to make our list is Tropical Moose in Kirkwood.

Nicknamed “Tro Mo’” by customers, its website claims to be one of the most popular snow cone stands in St. Louis.

Pat and Jack Williams opened the stand after vacationing in Hawaii. They partnered with Rio Syrup to offer fresh, locally mixed flavors.

Something that makes this snow cone shop stand out from the rest is its “canine cooler” – shaved ice for dogs! Customers can bring their furry friend along with them to enjoy.

Click here for a list of flavors.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sno Biz – O’Fallon, Mo.

Sno Biz has several shops across the country! And the spot in O’Fallon is a favorite in our area.

“Snobiz HANDS DOWN,” said Shannon Helmig.

The spot has 50 snow cone flavors and a variety of toppings. It also features slushies, smoothies, cold coffee, shakes and sundaes!

Sno Biz opened its first shop in Minnesota in 1989. The shop now includes snow cone dealers in more than 20 countries and almost every state in the U.S.

Click here for a list of flavors and more.

LuLu’s Shaved Ice – Wentzville

And the last snow cone shop to make our list is LuLu’s in Wentzville.

This shop has more than 100 flavors of shaved ice, frozen custard and frozen yogurt, according to its Facebook page.

You can also indulge in a banana split or custard pie.

The shop has a 4.6 rating on Google with more than 120 reviews.

“Best custard I've ever had. Always a good place to go,” said Bethany Hoskins.

Click here for a look at the menu!

