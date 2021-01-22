You'll soon be able to buy Gioia's Deli frozen pizzas at Schnucks

When the coronavirus pandemic first hit back in spring 2020, Gioia’s Deli started selling frozen pizzas to help keep its employees working

ST. LOUIS — Missouri’s favorite sandwich will soon be available as a frozen pizza.

You can find Gioia’s Deli frozen pizzas at select Schnucks starting in early February.

When the coronavirus pandemic first hit back in spring 2020, Gioia’s Deli started selling frozen pizzas to help keep its employees working during the shutdown. The pizzas quickly became a huge success and Gioia’s said it sold more than 1,000 pizzas every month.

Schnucks purchased three varieties of the frozen pizzas to be featured in select stores. Both Gioia’s locations will also be selling the frozen pizzas.

There will be three different pizzas to choose from:

The Original: Gioia’s Famous Hot Salami and cheese.

The Big Italian: Gioia’s Famous Hot Salami, Pepperoni and cheese

The Hot Salami on Gioia’s Garlic Cheese Crust: This is the same sauce Gioia’s uses on its popular garlic cheese bread.

“The St. Louis restaurant industry has had to be extremely creative in order to survive this pandemic. Gioia’s Deli Frozen Pizzas are an example of that creativity. We are so excited to have our historic brand in the frozen pizza section at select Schnucks this February,” Gioia’s Deli owner Alex Donley said.

Earlier this month, Gioia's Hot Salami Sandwich was named the "Best Sandwich in Missouri" by Food & Wine Magazine. The list features one sandwich from every state in the country, and the legendary creation from Gioia's took the title in the Show-Me state.