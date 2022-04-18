Here's where Gioia's Deli is opening its 3rd location

Gioia's Deli's third location will open April 25.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Fans of Gioia's Deli, get ready! A Gioia's location will open April 25 in Maryland Heights.

The deli, known for its famous hot salami, has been open since 1918 at its location on The Hill. Gioia's has one other location in Creve Coeur.

The Maryland Heights location will have a walk-up window, where you can place your order. Like the other two locations, DoorDash and online ordering options will be available.

The new location will be at 11855 Adie Rd in Maryland Heights, Gioia's said in a Facebook post. The location will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Gioia’s Maryland Heights walk up window opens NEXT Monday, April 25 2022. Located at 11855 Adie Rd. Just look for the... Posted by Gioia's Deli on Monday, April 18, 2022

It's not just St. Louisans who are fans of Gioia's sandwiches. The deli was featured earlier this year in "The 15 Absolute Best Italian Subs in the US" list on Mashed. Mashed named Gioia's hot salami sandwich as No. 3 on its list.

But that wasn't the first time the deli made national headlines.

In 2020, Gioia's was featured in Food Network's "Best Sandwiches in America" list. And last year, it was featured in Eater's list of 20 "essential" St. Louis restaurants.