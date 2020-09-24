Gioia’s Deli shipping hot salami sandwiches nationwide

The St. Louis deli is shipping sandwich kits across the country for $75 plus shipping

ST. LOUIS — Sandwich lovers from across the country will now be able to get Gioia’s Deli’s famous hot salami shipped directly to their door.

The St. Louis deli is shipping sandwich kits nationwide for $75 plus a $25 shipping charge.

Each kit comes in three varieties – hot salami, hot beef and hot beef/hot salami. Each kit comes with enough materials for four, 9-inch sandwiches that customers can heat and assemble at home.

The kits include four loaves of garlic cheese bread, four containers of either hot salami or roast beef in Au Jus and dies of pepperoncini and giardiniera. For an additional fee, customers can add a container of hot salami queso.

Gioia’s is also shipping frozen hot salami logs, hot salami dogs and frozen pizzas. Hot salami dogs and pizzas are sold in packages of four. The frozen hot salami log package contains two frozen logs. Each of these items cost $100, plus a $25 shipping charge.