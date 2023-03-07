Gioia's Deli is opening another St. Louis-area location this spring

The new deli location is coming soon to Valley Park's Pointe 44 shopping center.

VALLEY PARK, Mo. — A staple on The Hill, Gioia's Deli is expanding again with its fourth St. Louis-area location this spring. Gioia's announced Tuesday it would soon be serving its signature hot salami sandwiches in the Interstate 44 corridor.

According to the announcement, the new Italian deli location will go in Valley Park's Pointe 44 shopping center, next door to the Starbucks located at 922 Meramec Station Road.

The new location is expected to open by late April or early May, according to the Facebook post.

The iconic St. Louis sandwich shop currently operates at three other area locations, according to its website. They include its flagship location on Macklind Avenue in The Hill; a location on New Ballas Road in Creve Coeur, which opened in 2018; and its most recent expansion on Adie Road in Maryland Heights, which opened last spring.

The deli has been serving sandwiches since 1918 at its location in St. Louis' historic Italian neighborhood.

In 2017, the deli won a James Beard "America's Classic" Award, a prestigious honor given to "restaurants with timeless appeal, each beloved in its region for quality food that reflects the character of its community," according to the foundation.