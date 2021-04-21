Limited time offer no more! Gioias frozen pizzas now permanent offering at Schnucks

“We sold over 40,000 frozen pizzas in the first month at Schnucks," Gioia's owner Alex Donley said. "This was 10 times what we thought we were going to sell!"

ST. LOUIS — If you were worried the Gioia's line of frozen pizzas would eventually disappear from the frozen food is aisle, fear not.

On Wednesday, Gioia's and Schnucks announced their limited partnership would become permanent, giving the three Hot Salami-topped pizzas a permanent place on store shelves.

The pizzas first hit Schnucks stores in February, where Gioia's owner Alex Donley said they took off.

“We sold over 40,000 frozen pizzas in the first month at Schnucks," Gioia's owner Alex Donley said. "This was 10 times what we thought we were going to sell!"

The three pizza varieties are:

The Original – Gioia’s Famous Hot Salami and cheese.

The Big Italian – Gioia’s Famous Hot Salami, Pepperoni and cheese

The Hot Salami on Gioia’s Garlic Cheese Crust – This is the same sauce Gioia’s uses on its popular garlic cheese bread.

And the frozen pizza aisle isn't the only thing with a new addition. To celebrate the success of the pizzas, Gioia's has introduced a Big Italian Sandwich. The sandwich — just like pizza — features pepperoni and Gioia's famous Hot Salami on garlic cheese bread.

"We are completely overwhelmed by the support of the St. Louis community in this new endeavor and are so grateful to Schnucks for making us a permanent fixture in their coveted frozen pizza aisle,” Donley said.

You can also purchase the frozen pizzas at either of the Gioia's Deli locations, which are located at 1934 Macklind Avenue on The Hill and 623 North New Ballas Road in Creve Coeur. Both locations are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.