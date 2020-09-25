Good News Brewing Company expanding to Katy Trail

"We are in the process of purchasing the historic Augusta Brew Haus on the Katy Trail," the brewery announced on Facebook this week

AUGUSTA, Mo. — Good News Brewing Company is buying the historic Augusta Brew Haus on the Katy Trail.

The brewery made the announcement on Facebook earlier this week.

"Share the Good News! We are in the process of purchasing the historic Augusta Brew Haus on the Katy Trail," the brewery wrote.

In the post, the brewery said its other locations aren’t going anywhere and the new location will be a brewing facility.

The brewery also asked its followers what kind of food it should serve at the new spot. The most popular responses were pizza, barbeque and vegetarian options.

Good News Brewing has breweries in Defiance and O’Fallon, Missouri, as well as a taco joint and coffee shops.