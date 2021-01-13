Grace Meat + Three has fried chicken bouquets for Valentine’s Day

If you’re looking to dine-in, it’s first come first served

ST. LOUIS — Valentine’s Day is a month away, so it’s time to start thinking of what you want to get the sweetheart in your life.

If you’re considering romantic yet delicious, Grace Meat + Three is offering just the treat.

Fried chicken bouquets are the newest addition to its menu.

Not to mention, the restaurant also holds the title for best fried chicken in Missouri by Food Network.

The fried chicken bouquets include six chicken tenders, mini carnations, herbs, baby's breath and buttermilk lime dressing, all displayed in a bouquet-friendly box.

The popular eatery in The Grove also is offering a "fried chicken and bubbles" package for those looking to feast and toast to the night.

An online preorder option is available for pick up on Valentine’s Day.

If you’re looking to dine-in, it’s first come first served. They will not be taking reservations.

See the full holiday menu on the Grace Meat + Three ordering website.