Popular St. Louis food truck reopening restaurant with revamped menu

Guerrilla Street Food will reopen in Webster Groves this week and the food truck also will hit the roads again

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Guerrilla Street Food is reopening this week after revamping every dish on its fast-casual Filipino food menu.

Owners Brian Hardesty and Joel Crespo announced on social media over the weekend they’ll reopen the Webster Groves location on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The food truck also will hit the road again beginning Saturday, Oct. 10.

The reopening comes more than a month after Guerrilla Street Food closed its Delmar and 2nd Shift Brewing locations. Earlier this year, the owners closed their flagship Tower Grove East location as well as its Maryland Heights restaurant. The St. Charles location shut down in December.

Crespo and Hardesty acknowledged the growing pains they’ve experienced in their update to foodie fans.

“We understand that over the past couple of years we grew too quickly without the proper infrastructure to continue to deliver a consistent, quality dish each time,” they wrote online. “It is now our goal to win back the trust in Guerrilla that we developed originally.”

The owners said they’ve brought back a lot of local ingredients. They’ve also revamped the menu but still plan to “offer Filipino-American deliciousness.”

“The road we are heading down is super hopeful and positive one and we can’t wait to be back!” they said.

For now, the Webster Groves location will offer carry out and delivery only. Dine-in and table service will return once they feel it’s safe, Crespo and Hardesty wrote.

The food truck will be back in service on Saturday at 9 Mile Garden. Hardesty is a managing partner at the food truck garden.

Whether it’s at the brick-and-mortar restaurant, at the food truck or through delivery, the owners said the entire Guerrilla Street team is ready to serve up a memorable experience for the St. Louis food scene.

“Each one of us is ready to put the work in and serve the best food with the best experience we can possibly provide,” the owners wrote.