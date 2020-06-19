Half & Half closes Webster Groves location

Half & Half’s Clayton location remains open

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Half & Half is closing its Webster Groves location, the restaurant announced on social media Thursday night.

The restaurant said after three years, they decided to “step aside from 220 W Lockwood.”

“We would like to thank the Webster community for all of your support," the restaurant wrote.

Half & Half’s Clayton location remains open. The dining room is open with limited capacity and the patio is also open.

The Clayton location is located at 8135 Maryland Avenue and is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

