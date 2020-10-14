St. Louis restaurants serving up spooky sips for Halloween

Soda Fountain, Train Shed, Three Sixty and Westport Social have designed drinks specifically for the season

ST. LOUIS — Four St. Louis restaurants are now offering Halloween-themed cocktails and mocktails.

Soda Fountain, Train Shed, Three Sixty and Westport Social have designed drinks specifically for the spooky season.

Retro-style diner Soda Fountain is offering its Halloween Freak Shake in a take-home mug in the shape of a crystal skull. The shake is made with Clementine Creamery’s Orange Ghoulius ice cream, chocolate drizzle, house-made whipped cream and assorted Halloween candies.

The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. daily.

Train Shed, a gastropub at Union Station, is offering a special Screamsicle Float through Halloween. The float also features ice cream from Clementine’s – the black sesame flavor – toasted coconut gelato, orange soda, house-made whipped cream and topped with a tiny pitchfork.

The restaurant opens daily at 11 a.m. for lunch and dinner.

Three Sixty, a bar located on the 26th floor of the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark, opens at 4 p.m. and has crafted a variety of creepy drinks including “How to Kill a Zombie” and “Bloody Corpse Reviver."

And at Westport Social, a frozen pumpkin spiced white Russian will be served along with a black widow. Free games, including hoops, shuffleboard ping pong and darts will be available for guests as well.

The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and at 4 p.m. Sunday-Friday.

