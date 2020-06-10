Bone appétit! Halloween-themed flavors are back at Duck Donuts

“We all need something to look forward to right now and the fun of Halloween can’t come soon enough. Bone appétit, boos and ghouls!”

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Halloween is right around the corner and what better way is there to celebrate the holiday than with a box of doughnuts.

Duck Donuts announced the return of its Halloween-themed "Spooky Box Assortment" that will be available through the end of October.

The Spooky Box includes 12 “colorful, unique flavor and topping combinations that are as photogenic as they are scrumptious.” It’s also the only chance this year to try three limited-time flavors: pumpkin icing, apple and streusel topping.

The assortment features:

Werewolf – Maple bacon with raspberry drizzle

Dirt ‘N Worms – Chocolate icing with crumbled Oreos and gummy worms

Boo-Berry – Blueberry icing with powdered sugar

Spider Web – Cinnamon sugar with vanilla drizzle

“Our Spooky Box is a joyful and giftable collection of delicious fun – served warm and ready for sharing,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts. “We all need something to look forward to right now and the fun of Halloween can’t come soon enough. Bone appétit, boos and ghouls!”

Duck Donuts specializes in made-to-order doughnuts. Customers can create their own doughnut combinations by choosing a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles.